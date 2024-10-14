GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hunt against drugs and narco trade will continue with no laxity: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said the Modi government is committed to building a drug-free Bharat by protecting the youth from the scourge of drugs

Published - October 14, 2024 04:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Amit Shah said the Government is committed to building a drug-free nation. File

Amit Shah said the Government is committed to building a drug-free nation. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A day after the seizure of cocaine worth ₹5,000 crore in Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday (October 14, 2024) that the hunt against drugs and narco trade will continue with no laxity.

Mr. Shah said the Modi government is committed to building a drug-free Bharat by protecting the youth from the scourge of drugs.

In a drug bust, heroin worth Rs 4 crore seized in Assam, one arrested

“I congratulate Delhi Police for the series of successful operations seizing drugs worth ₹13,000 crore, including the recent one with Gujarat Police recovering cocaine worth ₹5,000 crore,” Mr. Shah said.

"The hunt against drugs & narco trade will continue with no laxity," he wrote on 'X'.

In a joint operation, the Delhi Police and the Gujarat Police on Sunday (October 13, 2024) seized 518 kilograms of cocaine worth ₹5,000 crore at Ankleshwar in Gujarat.

With this, drugs worth ₹13,000 crore were seized by the law enforcement agencies within a fortnight in Delhi and Gujarat.

