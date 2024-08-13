ADVERTISEMENT

Human Rights Commission takes suo motu cognisance of Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder

Updated - August 13, 2024 02:31 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 02:17 pm IST

The NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, West Bengal, calling for a detailed report in the matter within two weeks.

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape and murder of a junior woman doctor at Kolkata’s State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Reportedly, the body of the deceased bore scratch marks, indicating that there was some struggle at the time of the incident. The family has reportedly alleged that the victim was raped and murdered,” said the statement by the NHRC.

Kolkata doctor rape case: IMA demands special law to curb attacks on medical staff

“The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, West Bengal calling for a detailed report in the matter within two weeks,” it read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NHRC has also said that it expects the report to include the status of the investigation, the action taken against persons responsible and the compensation paid to the next of kin of the deceased.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

”The Commission would also like to know about the steps taken/ proposed by the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” it said.

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US