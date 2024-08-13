GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Human Rights Commission takes suo motu cognisance of Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder

The NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, West Bengal, calling for a detailed report in the matter within two weeks.

Published - August 13, 2024 02:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation

Image for representation

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape and death of a junior woman doctor at Kolkata’s State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024.

“Reportedly, the body of the deceased bore scratch marks, indicating that there was some struggle at the time of the incident. The family has reportedly alleged that the victim was raped and murdered,” said the statement by the NHRC.

“The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, West Bengal calling for a detailed report in the matter within two weeks,” it read.

The NHRC has also said that it expects the report to include the status of the investigation, the action taken against persons responsible and the compensation paid to the next of kin of the deceased.

”The Commission would also like to know about the steps taken/ proposed by the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” it said.

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.

