Human rights activist Mohammed Shoaib denies PFI link

May 12, 2023 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - New Delhi

Noted human rights activist and lawyer Mohammed Shoaib, who was picked up from his Lucknow residence in the early hours of Sunday by Uttar Pradesh’s Anti-Terror Squad has denied any links with the banned outfit, the Popular Front of India (PFI). Speaking to The Hindu shortly after his release, Mr. Shoaib said, “I have never had any links with the PFI. The ATS officials asked me about any possible association with the PFI which I denied. I have never attended any PFI meetings.”

Mr. Shoaib had, back in 2011, given a speech at a PFI public meet which led to suspicion about any association with the outfit. “In 2011, the PFI had a public meeting which I addressed in Lucknow. That’s all. Nothing else,” Mr. Shoaib said, adding, “The ATS people themselves dropped me home after interrogation. They, however, took a written note from my wife that they had not caused any harm to me.” His family alleged some seven ATS officials in uniform as well as plain clothes had earlier landed at his residence to pick up Mr. Shoaib, who is a founder of the Rihai Manch, a no-governmental body that fights for legal rights for those detained or arrested in fake cases. The Manch also renders legal assistance to marginalised communities.

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties denounced the ATS action, stating, “This is an attempt to intimidate the minorities.”

The body claimed, “When Shoaib was picked up by the ATS, he was not told any reason for it nor was he told about where was he was being taken for interrogation. This was in contravention to the law under which a person has the right to know why he is being arrested. The UP ATS repeatedly flouts the legal procedure for such arrests. It was only when his wife approached the court that she was told about the accusation against Shoaib. The allegations against him are baseless and an attempt to frighten the Muslim community. We condemn his arrest and appeal to the government that such an action which frightens not the guilty but the minorities should stop immediately.”

Interestingly, during his detention Mr. Shoaib was also repeatedly asked about his religion. “They asked me about my faith. I reiterated that I am a Muslim. They further wanted to know about my sect, etc. I am only a Muslim, at best, I can be called a Sunni Muslim, I said.”

Mr. Shoaib is not new to controversies. Back in December 2019, he was initially put under house arrest for his alleged presence at Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. A day after house arrest, he was picked up by the police as an accused in the anti-CAA violence. He was released on bail about a month later in January 2020 by the Allahabad High Court.

“This time also, they continued to question me about the CAA protests. I repeated that I organised the protest at Ghanta Ghar but not elsewhere. I was not involved in any violence.” The case is still being heard in the court.