GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Human errors can occur in EVM-VVPAT system, but manual deals with them: SC

Bench said the sole instance of discrepancy it could find in the EVM-VVPAT system occurred as close as in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

April 26, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal
Officials on duty for Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha Constituency, waiting to carry EVMs and VVPAT to their respective centres, as part of Lok Sabha Election 2024, in Bengaluru.

Officials on duty for Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha Constituency, waiting to carry EVMs and VVPAT to their respective centres, as part of Lok Sabha Election 2024, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Human errors are possible in the Electronic Voting Machine-Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (EVM-VVPAT) system of polling, the Supreme Court acknowledged in a judgment on April 26.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said the sole instance of discrepancy it could find in the EVM-VVPAT system occurred as close as in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

What the Supreme Court said about EVM-VVPAT cross-verification

A mismatch was found while verifying the votes actually cast and the VVPAT paper slips churned out at polling station no. 63, Mydukur Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

“On verification, it was found that the discrepancy had arisen on account of failure of the presiding officer to delete the mock poll data,” Justice Khanna said.

Also Read: EVM-VVPAT case LIVE updates

Though the court said it was “not possible to rule out human errors”, it was consoled by the fact that “the manual on EVM and VVPATs deals with such situations and lays down the protocol which is to be followed”.

Random verification

The judgment reeled out statistics provided by the Election Commission on the efficacy of the EVM-VVPAT system, including that the top poll body had so far conducted random VVPAT verification of five polling booths per Assembly segment/constituency for 41,629 EVMs-VVPATs.

“Over four crore VVPAT slips were tallied with the electronic counts of their control units. Not even a single case of mismatch [except the one in Mydukur Assembly constituency] or wrong recording of votes were detected,” Justice Khanna noted.

What is the EVM-VVPAT verification issue before the Supreme Court? | Explained

The Bench said Returning Officers have allowed VVPAT slip recounting in 100 cases since 2017.

“The VVPAT slip count had matched with the electronic count recorded in the control unit in all cases,” the court stated.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Election Commission of India / judiciary (system of justice) / justice and rights

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.