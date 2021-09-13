Huge turnout at policeman’s funeral a sign of changing times: official

Srinagar

13 September 2021 19:58 IST

Advisor to L-G says militants losing support among people

Farooq Khan, advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Monday described the large participation of people at a police officer’s funeral in the Valley as a sign of “changing times” and said “people will teach the self-styled mujahids a lesson soon”.

Hundreds of residents participated in the funeral of sub-inspector Arshid Ashraf Mir, who was killed by a pistol-wielding militant near the Khanyar Police Station on Sunday in Srinagar.

Mir was buried at his native place in north Kashmir’s Kalmona in Handwara on Sunday evening.

“The situation is changing. People’s participation is an indication that people will now teach a lesson to these cowards, who themselves call self-styled mujahids. These cowards will beg for their mercy,” Mr. Khan, a former police officer, said.

Kashmir has witnessed growing attacks on police patrols this year, with five policemen killed in four separate hit and run cases in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Apni Party president Syed Mohammd Altaf Bukhari said the violence in all its manifestations has severely impacted peace, progress and good governance in J&K.

“The impact of armed violence negatively influences development, peace and good governance, often by creating a climate of impunity, corruption and by undermining public institutions,” he said.

Mr Buhkari appealed to the youth to shun the path of violence and contribute in promotion of peace and stability in the region.

“The young police officer, who was yet to be confirmed, was killed in cold blood. The incident didn’t inflict miseries to his family alone but added to the already agonizing situation in Kashmir,” he added.