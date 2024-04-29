ADVERTISEMENT

Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered in Nagaland; one arrested

April 29, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The recoveries include four 106mm RCL tubes, 11 82-mm mortar tubes, 10 pistols of various kinds, 198 hand-held radio sets and one satellite phone

The Hindu Bureau

The apprehended individual and the recovered items have been handed over to the Nagaland Police. Photo: Special Arrangement

In an intelligence-based operation code named Cloudburst, Assam Rifles on April 29 recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and war-like stores and arrested one individual in Mon district of Nagaland near the Indo-Myanmar border.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recoveries include four 106mm RCL tubes, 11 82-mm mortar tubes, 10 pistols of various kinds, 198 hand-held radio sets and one satellite phone, the Defence spokesperson Lohima said in a statement. They were recovered from a Bolero and a bike.

“Recovery of these heavy calibre, military grade weapons close to the border area is a major success for the border sealing operation under way by Assam Rifles. The recovery is also a major blow to the nefarious designs of inimical elements trying to disturb peace in the region,” the statement said.

The apprehended individual and the recovered items have been handed over to the Nagaland Police, the spokesperson added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US