HRD ministry meets five-member JNU admin team

M Jagadesh Kumar, Vice Chancellor of JNU, after meeting with the HRD Secretary in New Delhi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said all decisions taken earlier at the HRD Ministry about the hostel fee are being implemented “in totality.”

The university administration will extend the deadline for the semester registration process again if needed, he said after the HRD Ministry met with a five-member team from the JNU administration, including Mr. Kumar.

The emergency meeting was called to discuss the situation on campus and resolve the stand-off between the students and the administration.

The registrar and three rectors from the university are also part of the panel.

