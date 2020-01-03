HRD Ministry forms 3-member panel to probe allegations of irregularities against Allahabad University VC

The HRD Ministry on Friday formed a three-member committee to probe into allegations of irregularities against Allahabad University Vice Chancellor Rattan Lal Hangloo, officials said.

The move came after President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the visitor of the university, accepted the resignation letter of Mr. Hangloo submitted earlier this week.

“A three-member panel has been formed to probe the allegations of academic, financial and administrative irregularities against Hangloo,” an official told PTI.

“The panel will headed by UGC chairman DP Singh. The other members of the panel are Gujarat University Vice Chancellor Rama Shankar Dubey and Shriprakash Mani Tripathi, Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak,” the official added.

The panel has been formed following a directive from the President to inquire into the allegations.

Mr. Hangloo has been under the scanner since 2016 for alleged financial and academic irregularities.

He was also summoned by the National Commission for Women last week over allegations of improper handling of sexual harassment complaints and lack of grievance redressal mechanism for female students.

“I resigned because baseless enquiries were initiated against me. On several occasions it was proved that there was no substance in the complaints. I resigned because I was totally fed up,” Mr. Hangloo had said in a statement.

He was appointed Allahabad University vice chancellor in 2015.