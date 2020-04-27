National

HRD Minister calls for meeting with State Education Ministers on April 28

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. File

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal calls for meeting with State Education Ministers over issues related to COVID-19 and midday meals

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has called a meeting with State Education Ministers to discuss issues related to COVID-19 and midday meal programme, officials said on April 27, The meeting will be held at 2.00 p.m. on April 28 through videoconferencing.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

“The HRD Minister will interact with State Education Ministers through video call tomorrow to discuss issues like handling of COVID-19, midday meal programme and Samagra Shiksha programme,” a senior Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry official said.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a nationwide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 3.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2020 7:14:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/hrd-minister-calls-for-meeting-with-state-education-ministers-on-april-28/article31446296.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY