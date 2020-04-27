HRD Minister calls for meeting with State Education Ministers on April 28

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has called a meeting with State Education Ministers to discuss issues related to COVID-19 and midday meal programme, officials said on April 27, The meeting will be held at 2.00 p.m. on April 28 through videoconferencing.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

“The HRD Minister will interact with State Education Ministers through video call tomorrow to discuss issues like handling of COVID-19, midday meal programme and Samagra Shiksha programme,” a senior Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry official said.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a nationwide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 3.