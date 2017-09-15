HRD clarifies on FCRA nod for institutions

The HRD Ministry on Friday clarified that the institutions created through an Act of Parliament do not need an FCRA licence to receive foreign funds.

The Home Ministry has cancelled the FCRA licences of several hundred organisations, including the Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and IIT Delhi, for failing to file annual returns for five consecutive years.

“Institutions created through an Act of Parliament are exempted from filing returns as they are covered under the annual government audit,” a senior HRD Ministry official said. Citing Section 50 of FCRA 2010, the official said the statutory bodies created though Central or state Acts are exempt.

The institutions whose FCRA licences have been cancelled include: JNU, DU, IGNOU, IIT Delhi, Panjab University, Indian Council Of Agricultural Research, Gargi College and Lady Irwin College.

Supreme Court Bar Association, Escorts Heart Institute and Research Centre, Gandhi Peace Foundation, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, School Of Planning & Architecture, Delhi and FICCI Socio Economic Development Foundation.

Doon School Old Boys Association, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Dr. Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust, Dr Ram Monohar Lohia International Trust, Co—ordinating Voluntary Adoption Resource Agency have also been barred from receiving donations from abroad and their FCRA registrations cancelled.