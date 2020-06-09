HP police headquarters sealed; DGP, 30 other officers in self-quarantine after coronavirus scare

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and about 30 other police officials home-quarantined themselves on Tuesday, while the state police headquarters was sealed as a man who had met the police chief died of coronavirus, an official said.

A man had visited the police headquarters to convey his best wishes to the DGP on his day of joining on June 1, police spokesperson Khushal Sharma said.

It was learnt that the man tested COVID-19 positive on Monday and died of the disease on Tuesday in Delhi, Mr. Sharma said.

Following the news, the DGP and about 30 other police officials, who might have come in contact with the man, home-quarantined themselves as per the protocol, the spokesperson said.

The police headquarters has been sealed while it is being sanitised, he said.

Mr. Sharma said the samples of the police chief and other officials have been taken for coronavirus testing.

He said the man had travelled to Delhi the same day he visited the police headquarters.

The areas he visited are being sanitised and sealed, Mr. Sharma said.

Police did not reveal whether the man was a resident of Delhi or Himachal Pradesh.