National

HP police headquarters sealed; DGP, 30 other officers in self-quarantine after coronavirus scare

Mr. Sharma said the samples of the police chief and other officials have been taken for coronavirus testing.

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and about 30 other police officials home-quarantined themselves on Tuesday, while the state police headquarters was sealed as a man who had met the police chief died of coronavirus, an official said.

A man had visited the police headquarters to convey his best wishes to the DGP on his day of joining on June 1, police spokesperson Khushal Sharma said.

It was learnt that the man tested COVID-19 positive on Monday and died of the disease on Tuesday in Delhi, Mr. Sharma said.

Following the news, the DGP and about 30 other police officials, who might have come in contact with the man, home-quarantined themselves as per the protocol, the spokesperson said.

The police headquarters has been sealed while it is being sanitised, he said.

Mr. Sharma said the samples of the police chief and other officials have been taken for coronavirus testing.

He said the man had travelled to Delhi the same day he visited the police headquarters.

The areas he visited are being sanitised and sealed, Mr. Sharma said.

Police did not reveal whether the man was a resident of Delhi or Himachal Pradesh.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 5:02:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/hp-police-headquarters-sealed-dgp-30-other-officers-in-self-quarantine-after-coronavirus-scare/article31787001.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY