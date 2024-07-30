GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Howrah-Mumbai train derailment LIVE: Two killed, 20 injured as 18 coaches derail in Jharkhand

The train, which left Howrah on Monday night, met with the accident early this morning

Updated - July 30, 2024 09:44 am IST

Published - July 30, 2024 09:32 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rescue and relief work underway after the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on July 30, 2024.

Rescue and relief work underway after the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two people were killed after several coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express derailed near Chakradharpur in Jharkhand on July 30 morning. The accident took place around 3:45 a.m., after which Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME), with staff and Additional Divisional Railway Managers CKP (Chakradharpur Railway Station), reached on-site to manage the situation.

Track latest updates here:
  • July 30, 2024 09:44
    West Bengal CM expresses condolences

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed condolences for the deceased in the derail accident. 

    “Another disastrous rail accident! Howrah- Mumbai mail derails in Chakradharpur division in Jharkhand today early morning, multiple deaths and huge number of injuries are the tragic consequences. 

    “I seriously ask: is this governance? This series of nightmares almost every week, this unending procession of deaths and injuries on railway tracks: for how long shall we tolerate this? Will there be no end to the callousness of Government of India?!,” she said. 

  • July 30, 2024 09:40
    Following trains cancelled owing to derail

    Due to derailment of 12810 Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Mail near Barabamboo station in Chakradharpur Division on 30.07.2024, the following trains will be regulated as under:

    Cancellation of Trains: 

    22861 Howrah-Titlagarh-Kantabanji Express will remain cancelled on 30.07.2024.

    08015/18019 Kharagpur-Jhargram-Dhanbad Express will remain cancelled on 30.07.2024.

    12021/12022 Howrah-Barbil-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled on 30.07.2024.

    18109 Tatanagar-Itwari Express will remain cancelled on 30.07.2024.

    18030 Shalimar-LTT Express will remain cancelled on 30.07.2024.

    Short Termination/Short Origination of Trains:

    18114 Bilaspur-Tatanagar Express, journey commenced on 29.07.2024 will be short terminated at Rourkela.

    18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express, journey commenced on 28.07.2024 will be short terminated at Chakradharpur.

    18011 Howrah-Chakradharpur Express, journey commencing on 30.07.2024 will be short terminated at Adra.

    18110 Itwari-Tatanagar Express, journey commencing on 30.07.2024 will be short terminated at Bilaspur. 

    d2fbe344-cc36-4e4f-b686-c71fbc162e6e.jpeg

  • July 30, 2024 09:39
    CPRO confirms accident

    CPRO South Eastern Railway on Tuesday confirmed the accident occurred at 3:43 a.m. on July 30. 

    Two dead, one grievous (bone fracture), and four (simple) injured. 80% of passengers were transshipped to Chakardharpur station by bus. One rescue train has also reached at the site to clear the rest of the passengers.

  • July 30, 2024 09:18
    Two killed, 20 injured as 18 coaches derail

    Two killed, 20 injured as 18 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derail in Jharkhand

    Ten coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in Jharkhand, injuring six passengers; rescue operation ongoing.

