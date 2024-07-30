July 30, 2024 09:44

West Bengal CM expresses condolences

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed condolences for the deceased in the derail accident.

“Another disastrous rail accident! Howrah- Mumbai mail derails in Chakradharpur division in Jharkhand today early morning, multiple deaths and huge number of injuries are the tragic consequences.

“I seriously ask: is this governance? This series of nightmares almost every week, this unending procession of deaths and injuries on railway tracks: for how long shall we tolerate this? Will there be no end to the callousness of Government of India?!,” she said.