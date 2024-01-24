How to register to vote in Indian elections for the first time

January 24, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 12:11 pm IST

Whether you are excited for the future of your country or filled with dread at the thought of the next four years, your vote matters and is always necessary.

However, a first-time voter looking forward to playing their part in choosing the next government may realise too late that they are not included on the electoral rolls, and that the night before polling day is not the best time to start researching the registration process. Others may have more complicated stories; perhaps they lost their voter photo ID card, got spooked by the user interface of the voting registration website, are currently unhoused, have no way to access their physical documents due to a risky living situation, or decided not to vote because they are settled overseas.

But all these individuals are eligible to vote and should definitely do so. Starting the process now will ensure that you are fully prepared to cast your vote on polling day and help shape your country’s destiny.

Remember: it is important to cast your vote even if you do not believe in the voting process or feel that none of the candidates standing for election deserve your support.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason for this is to be absolutely certain that your vote is not being misused by an impersonator, and to make sure that no one has maliciously deleted you from the electoral roll by submitting Form 7 [Objection for proposed inclusion/deletion of name in existing roll] on your behalf.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

How to get ready to cast your vote for the first time If you are a citizen of India and 18 years of age or more, begin by visiting the voters’ service portal at https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ to first see if you are registered to vote. Fill in the requested identity details and check if your name shows up. If you are already registered to vote, you will see a tab with details such as your name, polling station, assembly constituency, and information about your election officers. In case you receive a page with no results, this may mean you need to register in order to vote. Visit the voters’ service portal homepage at https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ where you will see several voter registration forms available for download. If you are 18 years of age (or close to your 18th birthday), download Form 6, titled ‘New registration for general electors.’ You can file this online via a government app, or print it out and send the form later. If you are an Indian citizen living abroad who needs to register to vote, download Form 6A. On Form 6, fill in the requested details such as your name, address, relative’s name, and provide the necessary address/identity proof. Paste a passport size colour photo on the form. Remember this is ONLY for first-time voters, who are not yet part of the electoral roll. You may write in English or your state’s official language. Send the form and the requested address/identity proof to your Electoral Registration Officer (ERO)/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) of your residence’s constituency. The address for your region can be found on the ECI website at https://www.eci.gov.in/ . If applying online, file your application through the NVSP portal/VHA mobile app, which can be found at https://voters.eci.gov.in/ . Remember to also upload digital copies of your address/identity proof. If your application is successful, you will receive postal and/or SMS notifications. You can also repeat the first step and check if you are now on the electoral roll. If located in India, you will be issued an Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) by post. You can also download a digital version of this through the voters’ service portal. Check your polling location through the portal, and show up to vote at the correct time. Even if you do not have your voter ID card, you can vote as long as you are registered and bring photo ID proof such as your Aadhaar card, passport, or PAN card.

While election officials work to make the voting process as fast and smooth as possible, it may take some time before you are able to cast your vote on the polling day. Ensure you wear comfortable clothing and follow the posted rules regarding electronic devices.

As you approach your polling location, do not interact with people who ask you about your voting decisions or demand that you vote in a particular manner. In case you meet with agents who try to bribe you, coerce you into voting for a certain candidate, or even bar you from voting, reach out to the nearby police officers or election officers for assistance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.