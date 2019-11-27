How to get a FASTag?

FASTags — a device to make automatic payments at toll booths — will be mandatory for all vehicles on all National Highways from December 15.

Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari had said the FASTags are “likely to reduce the nation’s GDP loss by bringing down loss of fuel while waiting at toll plazas.”

As many as 412 of the 535 national highways have been upgraded with technology to read the tags and allow vehicles to zip through. Efforts are on to upgrade the remaining national highways as well. As of now, 40% of the toll collected is through FASTags.

The RBI also has a proposal to enable ‘FASTags’ to accept parking fee and transactions at fuel stations.

What is FASTag?

It is a sticker that uses radio frequency identification technology for making toll payments. It is linked to either a prepaid card or to your savings account/digital wallet. It is affixed on the windscreen of the assigned vehicle and allows motorists to drive through toll plazas without stopping for cash transactions.

When a vehicle passes through a toll, an SMS with date, time and place of transaction will be sent to the owner of the vehicle. The master data of all transactions will be with the concessionaire of the toll booth concerned, along with the bank with which the owner has registered the FASTag and the National Payments Corporation of India.

The Tag has a lifetime validity and is vehicle specific. Two-wheelers, autorickshaws and other small vehicles that do not have to pay toll presently do not require the FASTag.

Where can you buy FASTag?

NHAI readies infrastructure to accept tolls only through FASTag.

You can buy FASTags from branches or online services of banks including SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Bank of Baroda, Axis, City Union Bank. The FASTag is also being issued at the NHAI’s points of sale at all toll plazas, PayTM, e-commerce websites such as Amazon, and Road Transport Authority (RTA) offices.

A 'My FASTag' app is also available for customers to buy the tags online.

If customers buy tags online, the bank or wallet will reach the tag to the customer's address.

Documents required to apply for FASTag: Copy of registration certificate of vehicle, passport size photographs of vehicle owner, ID proof and address proof.

Colour codes and costs

According to the category of vehicle, a colour code is given for FASTags and a minimum amount is collected. (Refer table below.)

An amount of ₹100 is taken as charge for cards. ₹200 is taken as refundable deposit, while the remaining amount is retained as balance in card. The Union Ministry has exempted this ₹100 fee till November 30.

Type of vehicles Colour code Amount Car/jeep/van Violet ₹500 TATA ace/mini LCV Violet ₹500 LCV 2 axle Orange ₹600 Bus/Truck/ 3 axle Yellow ₹700 Bus/truck 2 axle Green ₹600 Truck 4 axle and above Pink ₹800 Over sized Light Blue ₹900 Earth Movers Grey ₹800

People can dial 1300, the FASTag helpline for further queries.