Watch: How Sikkim became a part of India

Did you know that Sikkim was the 22nd State to become a part of India?

Fifty years ago, an article that appeared in The Hindu on June 20th, 1974 says the Sikkim Assembly voted for a constitutional form of Government

The region that had been a monarchy for centuries, joined the Union of India in 1975. The story of Sikkim’s transition from a monarchy to democracy is long and eventful

Always look back before going forward, they say.

So, we turn the pages of The Hindu’s archives to look back at history.

Production : Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Archive photo courtesy: Vibha Sudarshan