How safe are newspapers: WHO clarifies

How safe is the newspaper that you get at your doorstep every day? As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes coronavirus (COVID-19) from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.

This was WHO’s answer to a question on whether it was safe to receive a package from any area where COVID-19 has been reported. Precautions at a personal level are must, according to K.K. Aggarwal, past national president of the Indian Medical Association.

“Newspapers are like any other item or material. Take clothes for instance or books. Viruses can stay on any surfaces. So what can you do? Wash your hands before and after reading newspapers or books,” he said.

The WHO stresses on cleaning hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or washing with soap and water, and avoid touching eyes, mouth or nose. Besides this, there is the recommendation for personal distancing as well.