How participatory was this election?

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election drew so much attention not only because the people of Jammu and Kashmir were getting a chance to exercise their franchise after a decade, but also because this was the first election in the State after abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the State into two Union Territories.

There was some uncertainty about how people of Jammu and Kashmir would perceive this election. But figures of turnout indicated this election was one of the most participatory in the history of elections in the State. All the three phases of election witnessed a decent participation amongst the voters – the third and the last phase witnessing a record 70.2% turnout with the average turnout of all three phases at 64.4% with similar participation amongst men and women in the State (Table 1). There have been only few elections in the State in the past which witnessed turnout as high as 64% (Table 2).

The voters not only voted in large numbers, but findings of the CSDS-Lokniti survey indicates, they also participated in various campaign related activities in large numbers. More than two-fourths (26%) of voters indicated participating in election campaign rallies, while one of every ten (9%) indicated being part of door-to-door campaigns. One in ten voters also participated in campaign activity using social media platforms (Table 3).

It is important to note that not only did voters show interest in the election, the political parties too had also put in a lot of effort in reaching out to the voters using different campaign methods. Findings of the CSDS-Lokniti survey indicates, the BJP was ahead of other parties in reaching out to the voters using digital-mode methods of campaign, while the National Conference (NC) was ahead of other parties in reaching out to the voters by traditional method of campaign.

Nearly one quarter of the voters mentioned being contacted by BJP leaders and workers using social media and three in ten mentioned being contacted by the BJP through traditional methods of campaign. Nearly one in five voters mentioned being contacted by the NC using social media platform and nearly three in ten voters mentioned being contacted by the NC through traditional modes of campaign. The Congress was only marginally behind the BJP and the NC in reaching out to the voters on both these platforms. The Peoples Democratic Party also worked hard to reach out to the voters using various platforms of campaign, but results indicate that they could not mobilise the voters in their favour (Table 4). The findings also suggested that both national parties, the Congress and the BJP, actively campaigned in the Jammu region, but had a negligible presence in the Kashmir valley.

All these evidences clearly indicate—the 2024 Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir turned out to be one of the most participatory elections in the erstwhile State’s history.

The author is a professor and co-director, Lokniti-CSDS

