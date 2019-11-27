Data: How much do Indians spend on food and other basic amenities?

The share of food items in monthly per capita expenditure (MPCE) dropped in 2017-2018 compared to 2010-2011 while the share of expenditure on fuel and light increased, according to the Household Consumer Expenditure survey 2017-18.

The unpublished survey, accessed by The Hindu, was junked by the Centre, citing ‘data quality issues’. The survey was conducted by the National Statistics Office from July 2017 to June 2018 and covered 80 lakh persons.

In rural areas, the expenditure on food items was relatively higher than the urban areas.

State of expenses

The following chart shows the State-wise MPCE in rural and urban areas across major States. It shows that while the expenditure is highest in urban Telangana and Delhi, it is the lowest in rural Bihar and Odisha.

The urban-rural gap in expenditure is the highest in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana, while it is the lowest in Kerala.

Geographic divide

The largest share of expenditure in rural areas was for cereals. In urban areas, it was for beverages and other refreshments.

image/svg+xml Rural consumers spent a higher share on fuel & light compared to urban consumers Others 46.1 Cereals 9.4 Beverages 7.7 Vegetables 7.1 Milk 9 Fuel & light 8.8 Clothing 6.9 Transport 5 Food expenditure Non-food expenditure In % Rural

image/svg+xml While rent constituted 7.1% of the expenses in urban areas, in rural areas the expenditure on rent was just 0.4% Education was among the top 3 areas of expenditure in urban areas Others 43.4 Cereals 6 Beverages 9 Milk 7.4 Fuel & light 7 Education 7.4 Rent 7.1 Clothing 5.7 Transport 7 Urban In %

Changes over time

The share of expenditure on cereals declined in rural and urban areas, marking a steeper decline in the former. Graphs show the change in the top expenses across rural and urban areas compared to the past two National Statistical Office surveys.

image/svg+xml Rural 14 12 10 8 6 4 2009-2010 2011-2012 2017-2018 Beverages Cereals Fuel & light Milk In %

image/svg+xml Urban 10 8 6 4 2009-2010 2011-2012 2017-2018 Beverages Education Cereals Rent

The share of rent and education expenses have escalated the most in urban areas.