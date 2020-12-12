How many more farmers’ lives will it take to repeal new laws, asks Rahul Gandhi

The Congress claimed that 11 farmers had died in the past 17 days since they started protesting on the Delhi-Harayana border at Singhu.

How many lives of farmers will it take for the Narendra Modi government to accept their demand of rolling back the farm laws, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked on Saturday.

The Congress claimed that 11 farmers had died in the past 17 days since they started protesting on the Delhi-Harayana border at Singhu.

“How many more sacrifices would it take from our farmer brothers to repeal the farm laws,” asked Mr. Gandhi on Twitter.

He also shared photographs of 11 farmers who reportedly died in the past 17 days of the farmers' agitation.

Also read | Farmers’ ‘Dilli march’ from Rajasthan through Delhi-Jaipur Highway to begin on Sunday

In a series of tweets, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala alleged that the Modi government was refusing to listen to the farmers despite so many of them dying during the agitation.

He charged that the Modi government was standing with its ‘dhandaata’ (donors) instead of the ‘annadaata’ (farmers) despite so many deaths.

“Modi ji, Autocracy has no place in democracy. The policy of you and your ministers is to declare every opponent as Maoist and a traitor. Please apologise and accept the demands of the ‘annadaata’ (farmers) who are sitting on dharna amidst biting cold and rain,” he said in another tweet.