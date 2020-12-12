How many more farmers’ lives will it take to repeal new laws, asks Rahul Gandhi

How many lives of farmers will it take for the Narendra Modi government to accept their demand of rolling back the farm laws, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked on Saturday.
The Congress claimed that 11 farmers had died in the past 17 days since they started protesting on the Delhi-Harayana border at Singhu.
“How many more sacrifices would it take from our farmer brothers to repeal the farm laws,” asked Mr. Gandhi on Twitter.
He also shared photographs of 11 farmers who reportedly died in the past 17 days of the farmers' agitation.
Also read | Farmers’ ‘Dilli march’ from Rajasthan through Delhi-Jaipur Highway to begin on Sunday
In a series of tweets, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala alleged that the Modi government was refusing to listen to the farmers despite so many of them dying during the agitation.
He charged that the Modi government was standing with its ‘dhandaata’ (donors) instead of the ‘annadaata’ (farmers) despite so many deaths.
“Modi ji, Autocracy has no place in democracy. The policy of you and your ministers is to declare every opponent as Maoist and a traitor. Please apologise and accept the demands of the ‘annadaata’ (farmers) who are sitting on dharna amidst biting cold and rain,” he said in another tweet.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath