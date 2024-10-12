GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

How many more families must be destroyed before govt wakes up: Rahul Gandhi on Tamil Nadu rail accident

Despite many lives lost in numerous accidents, no lessons are learned, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Published - October 12, 2024 11:28 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (October 12, 2024) attacked the Centre over the train accident in Tamil Nadu, saying no lessons have been learned despite many lives lost in numerous accidents and asked how many more families must be destroyed before the government wakes up.

Mr. Gandhi asserted that accountability starts at the top.

Follow the Live on the Tamil Nadu train accident here

An express train, at 75 kmph speed, hit a stationary goods train on Friday (October 11) in Tamil Nadu as it entered a loop line instead of getting into the main line, railway officials said, adding that a number of passengers were injured and a coach caught fire.

In a post on X, Mr. Gandhi said, "The Mysuru-Darbhanga train accident mirrors the horrific Balasore accident–a passenger train colliding with a stationary goods train."

"Despite many lives lost in numerous accidents, no lessons are learned. Accountability starts at the top. How many more families must be destroyed before this government wakes up," the former Congress chief said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Centre over the train accident.

"Train accidents have become so common in the country that despite occurring one after another, neither any accountability is being fixed by the government nor any action is being taken," she said in a post in Hindi on her WhatsApp channel.

"Crores of common people of the country are forced to travel in trains running on the wheels of fear and chaos, risking their lives because the government has turned its back on the responsibility of safe train travel," she said.

“Once again, an accident like Balasore has happened with the Mysore-Darbhanga Express in Tamil Nadu,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

"When will this series going on for months stop? When will accountability be fixed," she asked.

Meanwhile, the Railway Board has said that no casualty has been reported so far in the passenger-freight train collision in the Ponneri-Kavarapettai section in Chennai Rail Division.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity of the Railway Board, released a video message soon after the accident saying, "We received information of collision of the Bagmati Express with a freight train at the Kavarapettai station in the Chennai Division. Rescue and relief team reached the accident site immediately."

Published - October 12, 2024 11:28 am IST

Related Topics

railway accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.