30 November 2021 20:49 IST
Watch | How is a law repealed in India?
Updated: 30 November 2021 21:08 IST
A video explainer on how laws are repealed in India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 announced the repeal of three contentious farm laws. He assured farmer groups protesting against these laws that the legislative process for the repeal would be completed in the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament. How can the government repeal laws?
