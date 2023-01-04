ADVERTISEMENT

Watch | How do remote electronic voting machines work?

A video explainer on remote electronic voting machines or RVMs.

January 04, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India has proposed a new voting system for domestic migrants. Under this, people need not travel to their home State or district to cast their votes. It will be done through the remote electronic voting machines or RVMs.

The Election Commission will demonstrate an RVM prototype to political parties on January 16th, 2023.

How do RVMs work?

The Election Commission says these RVMs can handle multiple constituencies, up to 72, from a single remote polling booth. The voter will have to register online or offline for a remote voting facility. This has to be done within a pre-notified time with the concerned Returning Officer of their home constituency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Once the voter is verified and marked eligible for remote voting, a multi-constituency remote polling station will be set up in the area where they are currently staying. The RVMs will have the same security system and voting experience as the Electronic Voting Machine. The modification in these RVMs is that of an electronic ballot display with candidates and symbols instead of a fixed ballot paper sheet.

When the voter scans his/her constituency card in the presence of the Presiding Officer at the station, their respective constituency and candidate list will appear on the RVM display. As for counting the votes, the electronic system will also count and store the votes for each candidate in a constituency.

Read more here

Reporting: Diksha Munjal

Voiceover & Production: Abhinaya Sriram

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

voting / election

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US