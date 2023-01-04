January 04, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

The Election Commission of India has proposed a new voting system for domestic migrants. Under this, people need not travel to their home State or district to cast their votes. It will be done through the remote electronic voting machines or RVMs.

The Election Commission will demonstrate an RVM prototype to political parties on January 16th, 2023.

How do RVMs work?

The Election Commission says these RVMs can handle multiple constituencies, up to 72, from a single remote polling booth. The voter will have to register online or offline for a remote voting facility. This has to be done within a pre-notified time with the concerned Returning Officer of their home constituency.

Once the voter is verified and marked eligible for remote voting, a multi-constituency remote polling station will be set up in the area where they are currently staying. The RVMs will have the same security system and voting experience as the Electronic Voting Machine. The modification in these RVMs is that of an electronic ballot display with candidates and symbols instead of a fixed ballot paper sheet.

When the voter scans his/her constituency card in the presence of the Presiding Officer at the station, their respective constituency and candidate list will appear on the RVM display. As for counting the votes, the electronic system will also count and store the votes for each candidate in a constituency.

Reporting: Diksha Munjal

Voiceover & Production: Abhinaya Sriram