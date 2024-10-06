How are tanks armouring Ladakh sector?: Explained

The story so far: The Ukraine war front has showcased the adaptability of battle tanks, proving that armour is even more essential in the new-age battlefield in addition to long-range firepower. In another arena, after the May 2020 stand-off in the Eastern Ladakh sector between India and China, armies and tanks of both have been deployed at altitudes of 13,000-15,000 feet, in some cases barrels facing each other 100 metres apart.

What is the current situation?

In September 2024, the Army demonstrated the capabilities of its armour deployed close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. T-90 tanks and BMP-2 armoured carriers demonstrated their capabilities including crossing the Indus river at Nyoma located at an altitude of 13,700 feet and around a 30 km straight line from the LAC. Army personnel explained the challenges in maintaining the machines and keeping them optimally functional in extreme weather conditions to a group of visiting journalists. “We are fully prepared to destroy our enemy at this altitude. It (T-90) can be deployed anywhere and remove obstacles to cross the area. It is capable of deep-fording (the technique used to cross water bodies),” said tradesman Manoj Kumar. He termed the T-90, manufactured in India as the Bhishma, as one of the best tanks in the world.

What happens when the temperature dips?

The performance of tanks can be affected due to the rarefied air (with low oxygen level). “When the temperature dips at night, we have to start the engine two-three times so that it can remain functional,” Mr. Kumar explained. The T-90, manned by a three-member crew and powered by a 1,000-hp engine, has a 125-mm main gun, a 7.62-mm machine gun and a 12.7-mm gun for aerial targets. It can also fire an Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM). The Army is also planning to upgrade the T-72s with a 1,000-hp engine. The BMPs can go under water and even float and are much faster than tanks, one officer observed as several T-90s and BMPs raced across the uneven terrain raising waves of dust all around, the ground vibrating as they passed.

Since 2012, India has been significantly augmenting its infrastructure and deployments in Ladakh. For instance, the Army began deploying troops on longer tenures along the LAC instead of loop battalions on six-month tenures. This has meant availability of more acclimatised troops and increased patrols in the claim areas. Beginning 2014, India started deploying tank regiments consisting of T-72s in Eastern Ladakh. One tank regiment each was deployed in 2014, 2016 and 2018 completing the full brigade. More tanks, BMPs as well as artillery guns were pushed in since the stand-off. Eastern Ladakh has several plains in between the mountain ranges and the terrain permits use of tanks and mechanised elements. India has deployed tanks in Sikkim since long.

What happened after 2020 Galwan clash?

After May 2020, there was a major force accretion as well as reorientation of troops from the western to the northern borders. As the stand-off unfolded, the Indian military went all-out in mobilisation to counter Chinese build-up as well as its ingress into Indian-held territory. The Indian Air Force (IAF) pressed its entire transport fleet, airlifting over 68,000 troops, 330 infantry vehicles and over 90 tanks in addition to artillery guns in the initial phase, according to defence sources. In all, over 9,000 tonnes were airlifted including radars and surface-to-air guided weapon systems.

At the height of the tensions in Eastern Ladakh, the Army deployed one regiment of K9 Vajra tracked self-propelled Howitzers to augment its long-range fire power to counter a massive Chinese build-up. The K9 Vajra is a 155-mm, 52 calibre tracked self-propelled Howitzer built by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) with technology transfer from South Korean defence major Hanwha Defence. Impressed with their performance, the Army is now in the process of procuring another 100 of these guns. “Acceptance of Necessity (AON) for repeat order of 100 Guns was granted. Further process is on,” said Lt Gen Adosh Kumar, Director General of the Regiment of Artillery.

At the end of August in 2020, as tensions flared up once again on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, tanks of both sides came dangerously close, about 100 metres apart, on the Kailash ranges. They were subsequently pulled back some distance from the friction points as part of the disengagement reached between the two countries.

What are the challenges due to high altitude?

Dialling back to the 1962 war, the Indian Army had attempted using tanks at these heights as six AMX-13 tanks were airlifted to Ladakh in AN-12 transport aircraft. However, their trust was blunted as both the men and the machines were not prepared for the high altitude. Oxygen levels go down at high altitudes while temperatures dip to minus 40 degrees. Most military hardware, especially built by other countries, is not designed to operate in those conditions. There is also high wear and tear and degradation, requiring quicker turnaround of spares and systems. This time too, transporting the tanks to these locations and then ensuring they are fully operational was a Herculean task. The tanks which have been transported remain there as troops and units rotate. The Army has created maintenance facilities for the tanks and armoured vehicles at Nyoma and also on the axis to Daulat Beg Oldi. Special lubricants and fuel are used to keep the tanks running, and engines are revved-up to keep the systems in order. For the K9s too, to ensure their optimal performance, the Army has procured winterisation kits to protect batteries, oils and lubricants and such. There are nine items, which don’t freeze at -20 degrees, as reported by The Hindu earlier.

What is India up against?

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has rapidly upgraded its troop strength and fire power along the LAC. It has deployed the ZTQ 15 (Type 15) 3rd generation modern light tank, in addition to the Type 96A 2nd generation tanks. Chinese mechanised brigades opposite Eastern Ladakh have inducted new wheeled APCs as also the CSK series of assault vehicles.

Not just India and China, several European countries have outlined major tank acquisition plans, while major tank producers, like the U.S., the U.K., Germany among others, are adding new protective systems to existing tanks. France and Germany recently announced plans for the joint development of a new tank.

What lies ahead?

From lessons drawn from Ukraine, the Armenia-Azerbaijan war and the Israeli offensive in Gaza and Lebanon, among the top threats are long-range projectiles, drones of various kinds and loitering munitions. Measures are already being implemented to counter them and protect armoured columns and other assets. The Army is looking for air burst ammunition to be fired from 30mm cannons on the BMP-2s to shoot down drones as well as more potent ammunition for the tanks. This is in addition to planned upgrades for the armoured carriers, which includes a 3rd gen ATGM replacing the existing 2nd gen Konkurs wire guided ATGM. Procurement of other variants of the BMP are in the pipeline while a range of specialised vehicles have been inducted since the stand-off. The U.S. Stryker infantry combat vehicle is also under evaluation and a few hundred vehicles could possibly be procured. Aside from the upgrades, the hunt is on for new Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCV) and Future Infantry Combat Vehicles (FICV) to replace the existing tanks and BMPs in service. These are long-term projects, which have failed to take off in the past, but are now expected to see faster progress given the relative development of the domestic industry in the last few years. With the main battle tank proving to be pivotal in modern day battlefields, the Indian Army is looking to procure a new generation ‘Future Tank’ under the FRCV project in a phased manner, with expected induction by 2030, according to official sources.

In the immediate term, the most pressing project is the light tank weighing 25 tonnes, the need for which was felt by the Army during the stand-off, as China deployed its own light tanks along the LAC which are agile and more manoeuvrable. The indigenous light tank ‘Zorawar’ being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) along with L&T has just successfully completed preliminary automotive as well as firing trials. After a series of trials, the light tank is planned to be handed over to the Army for user trials by August 2025, officials said.

Given the hectic pace of developments, tanks and armoured platforms are adapting to the changing nature of warfare, and are going to remain a potent force for both offensive and defensive purposes.