Houses of Parliament to work in shifts

The Lok Sabha in session on September 22, 2020

New Delhi

24 January 2022 21:30 IST

Rajya Sabha to meet till 3 p.m., Lok Sabha from 4-9 p.m.

During the upcoming Budget Session, Parliament will function in two shifts, with Rajya Sabha functioning from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Lok Sabha from 4 p.m. till 9 p.m.

At least two Parliament sessions in last two years have been held this way as part of the COVID protocol. The restrictions were partially removed after the second wave of the COVID pandemic when the number of cases started waning. But now in the view of spiraling Omicron cases, the protocol has returned.

Advertising

Advertising

The two Houses are sitting in shifts to enable the members to be seated across both chambers of Parliament to ensure social distancing.

On Sunday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for COVID. As per figures released till Sunday, 875 personnel working at the Parliament complex have tested positive.