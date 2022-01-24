National

Houses of Parliament to work in shifts

The Lok Sabha in session on September 22, 2020  

During the upcoming Budget Session, Parliament will function in two shifts, with Rajya Sabha functioning from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Lok Sabha from 4 p.m. till 9 p.m.

At least two Parliament sessions in last two years have been held this way as part of the COVID protocol. The restrictions were partially removed after the second wave of the COVID pandemic when the number of cases started waning. But now in the view of spiraling Omicron cases, the protocol has returned.

The two Houses are sitting in shifts to enable the members to be seated across both chambers of Parliament to ensure social distancing.

On Sunday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for COVID. As per figures released till Sunday, 875 personnel working at the Parliament complex have tested positive.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2022 9:41:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/houses-of-parliament-to-work-in-shifts/article38320144.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY