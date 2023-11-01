House panels don’t have criminal jurisdiction, Mahua Moitra tells ethics committee

November 01, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - New Delhi:

A day before Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Mahua Moitra appears before the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha in an alleged cash-for-query case, she has written to the panel pointing out that such committees don’t have criminal jurisdiction.

Arguing that the nation’s founders did not empower the parliamentary committees to decide alleged criminality since they can be “misused” by governments enjoying a brute majority in Parliament, Ms. Moitra said, “I wish to respectfully remind you that parliamentary committees do not have criminal jurisdiction and have no mandate to investigate alleged criminality. This can only be done by law enforcement agencies.”

She also reiterated her demand to cross-examine businessman Darshan Hiranandani in connection with the allegation made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey that she received gifts and bribes from him in exchange for asking questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In light of the seriousness of the allegations, it is imperative that the alleged ‘bribe-giver’ Darshan Hiranandani, who has given a ‘suo motu’ affidavit to the committee with scant details and no documentary evidence whatsoever, be called to depose before the committee and provide the said evidence in the form of a documented itemised inventory with amounts, date etc,” she said.

The Trinamool member also wished to cross-examine the other complainant, Jai Anant Dehadrai, who had accused her of taking bribes.

“Since the Ethics Committee deemed it fit to release my summons to the media, I think it is important I too release my letter to the committee before my “hearing” tomorrow,” Ms. Moitra said in a post on X, while releasing her letter.

‘Double standards’

In the letter to Chairman of the Ethics Committee Vinod Kumar Sonkar, Ms. Moitra also made strong observations about “double standards” being adopted as BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, summoned in connection with a hate speech, was allowed an extension while the panel did not agree to her request for a meeting after November 5.

Mr. Bidhuri was summoned on October 10 to appear for his alleged hate speech against BSP MP Danish Ali but he expressed his inability to depose as he was away campaigning in Rajasthan.

“I wish to place on record that these double standards reek of political motives and do little to enhance the credibility of the privileges and ethics branch,” she said.

Highlighting the absence of a structured code of conduct for members, she emphasised the need for objectivity and fairness in addressing individual cases and avoiding political partisanship in the committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT