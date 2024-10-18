House panel to study armed forces’ preparedness to deal with ‘non-kinetic warfare’

Indian armed forces’ preparedness to deal with “hybrid warfare” is one of the 17 subjects that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has narrowed down for deliberations for the year.

According to informed sources, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, a member of the committee, spoke extensively on the growing danger of “non-kinetic warfare” citing the examples of ongoing Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine conflicts, where these methods have been deployed. He contended that the future wars will be fought using these tools and urged chairman and BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh, at the committee’s first meeting on October 15, to ensure that the parliamentary panel closely investigates the Army’s preparedness to face these threats.

Several other members concurred with the view, citing the recent spate of pager blasts in Lebanon, which is an example of a “non-kinetic warfare”. As per the Lok Sabha bulletin dated October 16, “preparedness of the armed forces in terms of hybrid warfare including cyber, kinetic and non-kinetic warfare and anti-drone capabilities,” is listed among the 17 subjects that the panel will discuss.

Also read: Russia-Ukraine conflict: We are witnessing unfolding of truly hybrid warfare for first time, says IAF Chief

Evolving concept

Kinetic warfare typically means military means employing a range of weapons. Non-kinetic warfare is an evolving concept, it goes beyond the usual military tactics and can involve electronic warfare, cyber, information, psychological and economic among others. Importantly, it can involve non-military stakeholders too. With technological progress, many believe that the non-kinetic warfare can turn out to be deadlier than the traditional methods and conflicts may be won by non-kinetic means even before a bullet is fired. For example, a massive cyber or malware attack on critical infrastructure of a country such as power grids and hospitals can cripple a nation. Such cyberattacks have been seen globally.

In the domain of counter-drone technologies, the armed forces have been looking to induct a range of kinetic and non-kinetic solutions to neutralise drones and drone swarms, which have emerged as major disruption in warfare as seen in Ukraine. While kinetic options are to physically shoot and destroy the drones, non-kinetic options are jamming them or taking control of their operation, using laser or electro-magnetic waves to disrupt their operations.

The House panel will also assess the “strategic operational preparedness of the defence forces in view of the current international security scenario, including border security,” which will involve reviewing the prolonged stand-off on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China.

Indigenous production

Among other topics, the panel will be reviewing “indigenous defence production”, “resettlement policies, healthcare facilities and avenues for ex-servicemen” and “assessment of next of kin policy in the armed forces.”

Last month, under an initiative pushed by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff conducted a first of its kind tri-services “future warfare” course which the Defence Ministry termed a rank agnostic course for Major Generals to Majors and their equivalent level officers from other services. It is intended to acquaint the officers with the operational and technological aspects of modern warfare. The course focuses on key areas related to future warfare to develop an understanding on the manner in which future wars will manifest in terms of being contact, non-contact, kinetic, non-kinetic, psychological or informational as also the domains where they will be fought, be it cyber, space or electromagnetic spectrum, according to the Defence Ministry.