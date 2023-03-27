House panel pulls up EPFO for ‘very low’ OBC representation

March 27, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - New Delhi

The Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBC) has pulled up the Union government and officials of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for low representation of OBCs within the organisation.

In a report tabled in Parliament on Monday, the panel noted that there was no OBC representation among the 43 persons in top management, including Board members, Chairman and Vice-Chairman, and that the representation of OBCs in Group A, B, and C posts was below 20% — well below the mandated 27%.

It was found that overall OBC representation in the EPFO stood at 17.07%. According to data submitted by the EPFO to the House panel, a total of 14,484 officials are employed under Group A, B, and C posts within the organisation. Among these, OBC representation in Group A posts stood at 15.91%, Group B posts 10.89% and Group C posts 19.88%. The total sanctioned strength of the EPFO stands at 24,073.

On the absolute lack of representation of OBCs in the top management of the EPFO, the House panel, led by BJP MP Rajesh Verma, said, “The Committee understand that the appointments in the Board of Directors are being made directly by the Government and there is no provision of reservation in these appointments. However, the Committee is of opinion that if persons from the OBC category come forward fulfilling the criteria laid down for the appointment of Member of Central Board of Trustee which administers EPFO, they should be given preference in appointment.”

The panel also pulled up the EPFO and the Ministry of Labour and Employment for presenting vague data on OBC representation within the organisation.

Submitting responses to questions raised by the panel on the “very low” representation of OBCs in the EPFO, the Ministry said that direct recruitment vacancies where OBC reservation apply was only for eight cadres and that the rest of the posts were filled either on deputation or promotion, where reservation rules don’t apply.

In its recommendations to the government, the panel said, “It is also advised to expeditiously complete all the recruitment procedure pending for appointment to various posts and cadre as per reservation policy for OBCs in employment.”

The panel also noted that the Ministry had submitted that there were no grievances among OBC officials working in the EPFO, which, it said, was contrary to the statements of two employees who had approached members of the panel with their troubles.

The panel urged the EPFO management to “work in coordination with the OBC Employees’ Welfare Association once formed for redressal of grievances of OBC Employees of EPFO”.

It added that currently, the OBC Liaison Officers were doubling up as Grievance Redressal Officers and that working with the association might prove fruitful in this regard.