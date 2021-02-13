House panel on defence to visit LAC hotspots

New Delhi

13 February 2021 22:58 IST

Planned trip to Galwan, Pangong Tso will need govt.’s nod

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence plans to visit the Galwan Valley and the Pangong lake in the eastern Ladakh which has witnessed a violent stand-off between the troops of India and China, sources said.

However, it may seek the permission of the government before visiting the strategically-located areas, they said.

The 30-member committee, chaired by senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Jual Oram and including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, intends to visit the region in the last week of May or June, sources said on Friday. The decision was taken at the panel’s latest meeting, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

After a nine-month standoff, militaries of Indian and China reached an agreement on disengagement in the north and south banks of Pangong lake that mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops in a “phased, coordinated and verifiable” manner.

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a detailed statement in Parliament on the disengagement pact.

According to the agreement, China has to pull back its troops to east of Finger 8 areas in the northern bank while the Indian personnel will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 in the region.