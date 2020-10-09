House panel must seek clarification from Ministry on TRP: Karti Chidambaram

On October 8, the Mumbai police claimed that their investigation revealed that certain news channels manipulated the TRP.

Lok Sabha member Karti Chidambaram, in a letter to Chairman of the Standing Committee on IT Shashi Tharoor, has requested that panel seek a clarification from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on the subject of TRP (Television Rating Point).

“The recent issues surrounding Television Rating Points (TRP) of television channels have cast doubts on the legitimacy and reliability of the system. TRPs produce essential data on television audiences in India and have become the primary basis for advertising decisions. government advertising expenditure depends on this system, but public spending should not be based on flawed data”, Mr. Karti Chidambaram said in his letter.