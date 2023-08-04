House panel bats for lowering minimum age to contest polls; Election Commission differs

August 04, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Holding that young individuals can be “reliable and responsible” political participants, a Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended reducing the age for contesting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to 18 years, which is the minimum age of voting in India.

This view was, however, contested by the Election Commission of India which said that it was “unrealistic” to expect 18-year-olds to possess the necessary “experience and maturity” for being Members of Parliament and State legislative bodies.

At present, the minimum age for a person to contest Lok Sabha and Assembly polls is 25 years, while one can become a member of the Rajya Sabha or the State Legislative Council only at 30 years.

The Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievance, Law and Justice said that the viewpoint for reducing the age was reinforced by a vast amount of evidence, such as global practices, the increasing political consciousness among young people, and the advantages of youth representation.

“After examining various countries’ practices, such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, the Committee observes that the minimum age for candidacy in national elections needs to be 18 years. These nations’ examples demonstrate that young individuals can be reliable and responsible political participants,” it said in the report submitted to Parliament on Friday.

However, the Election Commission of India, in its deposition before the committee, said that it has already considered the issue of aligning the minimum age for voting and contesting elections to Parliament, State Legislature, and local bodies and has found that it is unrealistic to expect 18-year-olds to possess the necessary experience and maturity for these responsibilities.

“Therefore, the minimum age for voting and contesting elections is appropriate. The Commission does not favour reducing the age requirement for membership of Parliament and State Legislatures and still maintains this view,” the EC said.

The legal age for voting in India is 18 years at present.

The Parliamentary committee also recommended that the Election Commission collaborate with the legislative department to examine the effects of the delimitation process, specially in challenging terrains. “The Committee draws the attention of the EC to the fact that treating all regions in India as identical can pose a significant risk. It is therefore imperative to recognise this reality and take appropriate measures to address it”.

It also noted the benefits of Common Electoral Rolls for State and Lok Sabha polls that can be created through the collaborative participation of officials who serve in both the Election Commission of India and State Election Commissions.