House panel asks ISRO to make landslip warning system

The parliamentary standing committee on science and technology has asked the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to develop an alert system to warn on landslides, following a brief discussion on the Chamoli flooding in a meeting on Monday.
The committee, headed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, was meeting to discuss the Demands for Grants (2021-22) of the Departments of Space and Atomic Energy. During the presentation, the ISRO informed that satellite images were used to analyse the reason for this sudden flooding.
According to the satellite imagery, the February 7 incident that claimed 62 lives is believed to have been caused by the breaking of a rock-glacier that led to flooding of the Rishiganga river. Nearly 100 persons are still missing after the sudden flooding.
Sources said that many members, including TMC MP Shatabadi Roy, asked the ISRO if it so far had any alert mechanisms to forewarn about landslips on the lines of its cyclone warnings. The ISRO officials informed the panel that so far there were no systems in place. They acknowledged the necessity to bring such systems in place. They assured the committee that they will explore the possibility of developing it.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath