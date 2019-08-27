National

Hotel worth ₹150cr attached by I-T as ‘benami’ asset of Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, brother

Kuldeep Bishnoi. File photo.

Kuldeep Bishnoi. File photo.  

A hotel worth ₹150 crore in a prime business space in Gurgaon has been attached by the Income Tax department as a “benami” asset of Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi and his brother, official sources said on Tuesday.

They said the Delhi Benami Prohibition Unit of the department has issued an order for attachment of the hotel property.

The order has been issued under section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, they said.

The department had conducted extensive searches against Mr. Bishnoi and his family in July this year on charges of tax evasion.

