Hospitals unable to treat AES patients: Nitish

Breaking his silence over the deaths of over 100 children due to suspected Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday admitted in the Assembly that most hospitals in the State lack facilities to treat patients.

“The government is taking all possible measures to ensure cure as well as prevention of the disease,” Mr Kumar said, adding that, “If needed, the State government will bring in a supplementary budget to improve health condition of the people.”

The Opposition, however, has demanded the resignation of State Health Minister Mangal Pandey and an investigation by a central agency into the deaths of children.

Facing flak from the Opposition for his silence, Mr. Kumar said “expressing grief is not enough as it is extremely an unfortunate and a serious issue”. He said that the exact cause for the disease could not be ascertained.