Hospitals ask doctors on stir to return to work or face action

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Safdarjung Hospital among others on Saturday directed their doctors to end their strike and resume work immediately or face disciplinary action.

Doctors from several hospitals across New Delhi and various parts of the country have been striking from work, including emergency services in some hospitals, for the past three days protesting against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019.

While emergency services were resumed on Friday night in Delhi, out-patient departments and routine surgeries remain non-functional.

On Friday evening, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan met with doctors and asked them to end the strike in the interest of patients. He maintained that the legislation was in the interest of doctors, patients, medical students and the public, adding that the Bill was one of the biggest reforms in medical education in India.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on Thursday.

IMA hits out at Bill

In a statement, the Indian Medical Association, which is now scheduled to meet on Sunday to decide on the next course of action, said: “The Bill is ‘anti-poor’, ‘anti-student’ and ‘undemocratic’ and promotes quackery. Section 32 of the NMC Bill provides for licensing of 3.5 lakh non-medical persons or Community Health Providers to practise modern medicine. This is unacceptable.”

Speaking about the provision, the Minister noted: “There is no question of quackery. The Commission may grant limited licence to practise medicine for Community Health Providers (CHP). This concept is recognised worldwide and this concept has also been highlighted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Lancet Journal. Developed and developing countries like the U.S., the UK, Australia, China and Africa follow a similar arrangement.

“The NMC will decide who all need to be trained and how they can be included in the primary healthcare system. Doctors should not defy their duties towards patients. The NMC Bill is a blessing for aspiring doctors. Those who are not able to understand it today will realise its benefits in the coming years.”

The IMA is demanding that the Bill be referred to the Lok Sabha once again before going to the President for his assent. “Our core concerns remain unaddressed,” noted Santanu Sen, its national president.

As per the Bill, a NMC will be set up in place of MCI that will have responsibilities such as approving and assessing medical colleges, conducting common MBBS entrance and exit examinations and regulating medical course fees.