Horrors of Partition used as fodder to fuel hate and prejudice, says Jairam Ramesh 

Jairam Ramesh asked if the Prime Minister will also remember Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
August 14, 2022 14:22 IST

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The decision to mark August 14 as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” is being used as fodder for current political battles and aimed at dividing the nation, the Congress said on August 14, 2022.

In a series of tweets, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said partition cannot be used to fuel hate and prejudice.

"The real intent of PM [Prime Minister] to mark August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is to use the most traumatic historical events as fodder for his current political battles. Lakhs upon lakhs were dislocated and lost their lives. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten or disrespected," Mr Ramesh said.

"The tragedy of partition, cannot be misused to fuel hate & prejudice. The truth is Savarkar originated 2 nation theory and Jinnah perfected it. Sardar Patel wrote, “I felt that if we did not accept partition, India would be split into many bits and would be completely ruined”," he added.

Mr Ramesh asked if the Prime Minister will also remember today Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, who championed the Partition of Bengal against the wishes of Sarat Chandra Bose.

"...and who sat in free India's first Cabinet while the tragic consequences of Partition were becoming evident?" he asked.

"The modern day Savarkars and Jinnahs are continuing their efforts to divide the nation,"noted the Congress leader, adding that the Indian National Congress will uphold the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and many others who were untiring in their efforts to unite the nation.

"The politics of hate will be defeated," he said.

