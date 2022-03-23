Hope West Bengal govt will punish culprits of Birbhum incident: PM Modi

Eight people were burnt to death on Tuesday in the district following the murder of a local Trinamool Congress functionary

Forensic experts collect samples from the house of Sona Sheikh where seven people were burnt to death keeping captive in their room, allegedly for avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum district, on March 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Eight people were burnt to death on Tuesday in the district following the murder of a local Trinamool Congress functionary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he hoped the West Bengal government would punish the culprits of the violent incident at Birbhum district, where eight people were burnt to death on Tuesday following the murder of a local Trinamool Congress functionary.

Mr. Modi, speaking during the virtual inauguration of the Biplobi Bharat gallery at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, started his address by expressing condolences for the victims. Mr. Modi urged the people of Bengal not to forgive the perpetrators of the incident and those who “encouraged” such criminals. He said the Central government would provide whatever help that was needed to ensure speedy justice in the case.

Speaking about the contribution of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who were executed on March 23, 1931, Mr. Modi said they had inspired all to work for the country “day and night”.

“The legacy of our past guides our present, inspires us to build a better future. Therefore, today the country sees its history, its past, as a living source of energy,” he said. Mr. Modi said the unity and integrity of the country should be the “top priority” today.

“Whatever may be your political thinking, you may belong to any political party, but any kind of compromise with the unity and integrity of India will be the biggest betrayal to the freedom fighters of India,” he said.

For “new India”, he said the saffron colour in the Tricolour represented “duty and national security”, white stood for “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas” , the green for “preservation of environment” and the blue of the chakra for the “blue economy” of the country.

The gallery inaugurated on Wednesday showcases the contributions of revolutionaries towards Independence.

“This aspect has often not been given its due place in the mainstream narrative of the freedom movement. The purpose of this new gallery is to provide a holistic view of the events that led up to 1947 and highlight the important role played by the revolutionaries,” a government statement said.