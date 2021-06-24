Hope this is the beginning of a process, says Omar Abdullah

Srinagar

24 June 2021 23:18 IST

“There has been a breach of trust between Delhi and Srinagar... It is the Centre’s duty to restore [trust]”

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday said he hoped the Prime Minister’s dialogue initiative was the beginning of a process.

“ There has been a breach of trust between Delhi and Srinagar and requires measures from the Prime Minister. It is the Centre’s duty to restore it [trust],” the former Chief Minister said.

Mr. Omar Abdullah, who described the August 5, 2019 move as “unacceptable”, said, “People do not like Jammu and Kashmir’s status to be reduced to a Union Territory. They want the full State and J&K cadre restored.”

Advertising

Advertising

NC president and Gupkar alliance chief Farooq Abdullah said building the trust is very necessary and restoration of full statehood will be the first trust building exercise from New Delhi.

All the constituents of the Gupkar Alliance, including Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party’s Mehbooba Mufti reiterated their demand to restore the special status of J&K, as it existed on August 4, 2019.

Also read | J&K parties find common ground on deepening democracy, early polls

“People of J&K have been in pain since August 5, 2019. They are angry and feel humiliated. The people of J&K do not accept the unconstitutional, immoral and illegal abrogation of Article 370. My party and my party will fight peacefully and democratically for its restoration, even if it takes months or years. It’s about our identity. Article 370 was not something granted by Pakistan to us,” Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said.

Ms. Mufti said she complimented the PM for initiating dialogue with China and Pakistan and insisted that India should talk to Pakistan for peace in Kashmir. “We also sought security on land, jobs and minerals of J&K and an end to any kind of intimidation. We also demanded the release of political leaders,” she added.

Kashmir-based Peoples Conference (PC) and J&K Apni Party also sought special provisions on the issue of land and jobs during the meeting, while describing the meeting as “cordial and dignified”. However, these two parties did not discuss Article 370, saying “it’s sub judice”.

Also read | Congress places five demands at PM's meet on J&K

“I did suggest to the PM to incorporate 35(A) (special provision to secure jobs and land for locals) under Article 371. There was a thrust on getting together in strengthening democracy in J&K and the majority of leaders demanded restoration of statehood. The PM did suggest elections after the delimitation process completes its process and also promised on the restoration of statehood. After that other issues will be taken up,” PC’s Muzaffar Hussain Baigh said.

J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said the meeting is likely to herald a new dawn for J&K. “Our party’s paramount demands have been restoration of Statehood, early aAssembly elections, delimitation on merit and constitutional mechanism that protects the rights of residents of J&K on their land, jobs and natural resources besides expediting the hearing of the Supreme Court on Article 370 and 35-A,” Mr. Bukhari said.

Also read | A good beginning, but not result-oriented: Tarigami

He said he was hopeful that J&K parties will be able to arrive at a sustainable and meaningful roadmap keeping in view the best interests and the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said the meeting was “meaningful”.

“All parties talked about the development of J&K and presented their opinions. In the time to come, the political process is going to begin. Assembly will be constituted in J&K once again,” Mr. Gupta said.