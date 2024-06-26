ADVERTISEMENT

Hope suspension of MPs will not be repeated in Lok Sabha: Akhilesh Yadav

Published - June 26, 2024 05:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Akhilesh Yadav said he also hoped that newly-elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla would be impartial towards the Opposition and give its leaders equal opportunity

PTI

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on June 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on June 26 congratulated Om Birla on being elected the Lok Sabha Speaker and said he hoped that actions like suspension of MPs would not be taken as they hurt the dignity of the House.

Mr. Yadav said he also hoped that Mr. Birla would be impartial towards the Opposition and give its leaders equal opportunity.

"We believe you will move forward without discrimination and as the Speaker, you will give equal opportunity and respect to every party. Impartiality is a great responsibility of this great post. You sitting here are the chief justice of the court of democracy," Mr. Yadav said.

"We expect that the voice of no public representative will be suppressed and actions like suspensions which hurt the dignity of the House will not be taken," he said.

