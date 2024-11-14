Hope SC will hold accountable those who reduced homes to rubble: Mehdi

National Conference (NC) parliamentarian Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) said he hoped that the Supreme Court “will hold accountable those who have reduced homes to rubble”.

“The chilling sight of a bulldozer demolishing a building, when authorities have failed to follow the basic principles of natural justice and have acted without adhering to the principle of due process, reminds one of a lawless state of affairs, where ‘might be right’. This paragraph from the Supreme Court verdict on ‘bulldozer justice’ captures how people at the receiving end of these abuses have long felt. I hope that the court will hold accountable those who have committed these crimes, and have reduced homes to rubble,” Mr. Mehdi said.

Peoples Democratic Party leader and legislator Waheed-ur-Rehmaan said the Supreme Court’s judgment against ‘Bulldozer Justice’ is a powerful rebuke to the politics of fear and power abuse.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.