Hope SC will hold accountable those who reduced homes to rubble: Mehdi

National Conference (NC) parliamentarian Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) said he hoped that the Supreme Court “will hold accountable those who have reduced homes to rubble”.

“The chilling sight of a bulldozer demolishing a building, when authorities have failed to follow the basic principles of natural justice and have acted without adhering to the principle of due process, reminds one of a lawless state of affairs, where ‘might be right’. This paragraph from the Supreme Court verdict on ‘bulldozer justice’ captures how people at the receiving end of these abuses have long felt. I hope that the court will hold accountable those who have committed these crimes, and have reduced homes to rubble,” Mr. Mehdi said.

Peoples Democratic Party leader and legislator Waheed-ur-Rehmaan said the Supreme Court’s judgment against ‘Bulldozer Justice’ is a powerful rebuke to the politics of fear and power abuse.