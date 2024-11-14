 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hope SC will hold accountable those who reduced homes to rubble: Mehdi

“I hope that the court will hold accountable those who have committed these crimes, and have reduced homes to rubble.”

Published - November 14, 2024 07:44 am IST - Srinagar

The Hindu Bureau

National Conference (NC) parliamentarian Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) said he hoped that the Supreme Court “will hold accountable those who have reduced homes to rubble”.

“The chilling sight of a bulldozer demolishing a building, when authorities have failed to follow the basic principles of natural justice and have acted without adhering to the principle of due process, reminds one of a lawless state of affairs, where ‘might be right’. This paragraph from the Supreme Court verdict on ‘bulldozer justice’ captures how people at the receiving end of these abuses have long felt. I hope that the court will hold accountable those who have committed these crimes, and have reduced homes to rubble,” Mr. Mehdi said.

Peoples Democratic Party leader and legislator Waheed-ur-Rehmaan said the Supreme Court’s judgment against ‘Bulldozer Justice’ is a powerful rebuke to the politics of fear and power abuse.

Published - November 14, 2024 07:44 am IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.