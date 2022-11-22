Hope PM Modi will end Russia-Ukraine war with India assuming G20 presidency: Farooq Abdullah

November 22, 2022 04:00 am | Updated November 21, 2022 11:34 pm IST - Jammu

National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Monday hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “will end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as India assumed the presidency of G20 nations” and also wished for a dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am happy that India has got the presidency of the G20 nations (for one year). It could be that India has the burden of all these countries. And I hope that the Prime Minister will be successful in ending the Russia-Ukraine war that has created havoc on the economic condition,” the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said here.

Referring to India-Pakistan relations, Dr. Abdullah said, “We have to sit and talk to our neighbour because we have issues with Pakistan. I don’t find it relevant when New Delhi says it will talk to the youth and people of J&K. For speaking the truth, I am being dubbed as anti-national.”

Trending

He said his party was a natural destination for all those public-spirited political activists, who want to work for political stability, unity between various religions and regions, and peace and progress of all the three regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The NC will be further strengthened at the grassroots level and play its designated role towards the wellbeing of the people and heralding a new era of hope,” Dr. Abdullah said.