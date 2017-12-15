Hope Parliament’s winter session will be productive, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, in his customary remarks before the start of the winter session of Parliament, hoped it would be a fruitful and productive session.

In strategy meetings held by the BJP and the larger group of the NDA floor leaders, however, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar made it clear that no quarter would be given to the Opposition’s demand for an apology from Mr. Modi for his remarks about the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat election campaign.

“The winter session of Parliament is starting and I am confident that it will be a productive session. I hope there is good debate, constructive debate, and we come up with innovative solutions to our nation’s problems,” Mr. Modi said.

Reform measures

Later in the day, after at least three adjournments to proceedings in the Rajya Sabha over demands by the Opposition that Mr. Modi apologise to Dr. Singh, the BJP’s parliamentary party executive committee and NDA floor leaders held a strategy meeting. NDA sources said Mr. Modi referred to India’s progress on several fronts, including its jump in the ease-of-doing-business ratings and reform measures such as the GST to underline his government’s “able” handling of the economy.

He spoke about the government’s legislative agenda for the session, and asked them to work together for pushing it through Parliament.

“Prime Minister Modi also made mention of ensuring regular attendance in both Houses of Parliament,” said an NDA leader present at the meeting.

Mr. Ananth Kumar told presspersons that the Opposition should, instead of demanding an apology, clarify the meeting held by Congress leaders with officials and politicians from Pakistan.

“The people know where everyone stands and there is no need to misrepresent the situation,” he said.

The government is expected to table 25 pending Bills and 14 new ones during the session, which will end on January 5.