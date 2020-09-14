National

Hope Parliament sends message that country stands behind soldiers guarding borders, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that Parliament will give unitedly give this message that the country is standing solidly behind soldiers guarding India’s borders.

In his remarks to media before the commencement of Parliament’s monsoon session, Mr. Modi noted, in an apparent reference to the ongoing border row with China in Ladakh, that Indian soldiers are bravely discharging their duties while standing guard in difficult hilly terrains with snowfall expected in the coming days and weeks.

Noting that many important decisions and debates will happen in Parliament, he expressed confidence that MPs will do “value addition” to discussions.

Referring to the COVID pandemic, he said MPs have chosen the path of their duty and added that all precautions will be taken.

“There can be no “dhilai” (laxity) till a vaccine is found for the virus”, he added.

