Hope no Kejriwal will emerge from my movement again: Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare has said he hoped that no Arvind Kejriwal would emerge from his movement again.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Kejriwal had taken part in Mr. Hazare’s anti-corruption movement in 2011. Subsequently, he parted ways with Mr. Hazare and launched the AAP.

Mr. Hazare, who was talking to reporters after addressing a public meeting at Shahid Smarak in Agra on Tuesday, said a big rally would be organised in New Delhi on March 23, and urged farmers to join it in huge numbers.

The 80-year-old social activist accused the erstwhile UPA government at the Centre of failing to act on the Jan Lokpal Bill. “The [Narendra] Modi government later diluted the provisions of the Jan Lokpal Bill. Both the Congress and the BJP are guilty [in this regard],”he said.

'We want a govt. for farmers'

Mr. Hazare lamented that even after 70 years of achieving Independence, democracy, in its true sense, was yet to come to India, “We do not want a government of capitalists. No Modi, no Rahul. We want a government which works for farmers’ interests.”

The Hazare-Kejriwal split came in 2012 after a roller-coaster ride of 18 months in which they came together to run a high steam anti-graft movement.

The activist had also refused to accept a survey done by India Against Corruption that overwhelmly favoured a political path. He had said that he did not agree with the exercise done through social networking sites.