Hope negotiations on South China Sea Code of Conduct fully consistent with international law: Rajnath

November 23, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

We hope that the ongoing negotiations on the Code of Conduct for the South China Sea will be fully consistent with international law, in particular, United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and should not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of nations that are not party to these discussions, Defence Minister Ranjath Singh said on Wednesday.

“We are concerned about complicating actions and incidents that have eroded trust and confidence, and undermined peace and stability in the region... We believe that regional security initiatives must be consultative and development-oriented, to reflect the larger consensus,” Mr. Singh said addressing the ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) Defence Ministers Plus meeting in Cambodia. “India stands for the freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce, peaceful settlement of maritime disputes and adherence to international law, particularly, the UNCLOS 1982.”

India calls for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific, based upon respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and adherence to international rules and laws, Mr. Singh further stated.

Stating that the gravest threat requiring urgent and resolute intervention by international community is transnational and cross-border terrorism, Mr. Singh said ‘indifference’ can no longer be a response, as terrorism has found victims globally. “Terrorist groups have created inter-linkages across continents backed by new-age technologies to transfer money and recruit supporters. The transformation of cyber-crimes into organised cyber-attacks point to the increasing use of new technologies, by both, State and non-State actors,” he said.

We are meeting at a time when the world is seeing increasing strife amplified by disruptive politics, Mr. Singh said adding that a peaceful Indo-Pacific, with ASEAN at its centre, becomes vital more than ever for the security and prosperity of the world.

