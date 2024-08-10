GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hope Indian investments in Bangladesh are safe: Nirmala Sitharaman

Investments from India, many of which came from Tamil Nadu, went there in good faith, says Nirmala Sitharaman; points out that these investments also boosted the exports from Bangladesh thanks to liberal import quotas

Published - August 10, 2024 10:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India in the customary post-Budget meeting, in New Delhi on August 10, 2024.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India in the customary post-Budget meeting, in New Delhi on August 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The unrest in Bangladesh has created some uncertainty for Indian textile companies’ investments there, and the Indian government is hopeful that those investments will remain safe when the situation in the neighbouring country will return to normalcy soon, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

“I would say at this stage, I have had discussions and calls coming on the matter of our textile garment investments which are in Bangladesh, many of which come from Tamil Nadu. The investments went there in good faith because they thought textiles and garment could do well and they did do well, having gone there,” Ms. Sitharaman said.

Minorities faced 205 attacks after fall of Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh: Hindu groups

These investments, the Minister said, also boosted exports from Bangladesh, including shipments to India, because of the duty-free and liberal import quotas India offers for lower income and least developed countries.

While the garments, fabrics and textiles sectors are seeing a “bit of uncertainty” because of the situation, the Minister said: “I hope that the investments are all safe... Other than that, at this stage, it is too early for me to see what kind of impact this situation in Bangladesh will have on our economy.”

EDITORIAL | ​Reign of chaos: On Bangladesh’s most tumultuous phase

“I hope that the interim government will settle things sooner rather than later, so that both the people of Bangladesh and India can get back to normalcy,” Ms. Sitharaman added.

