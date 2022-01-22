Hooda flays BJP-JJP govt. in Haryana

CHANDIGARH

Says govt. has pushed the State on the brink of ruin

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday accused the ill-conceived policies of ruling Bharatiya Janta Party-Jannayak Janta Party of pushing Haryana to the brink of ruin on all fronts.

“Under the Congress regime, Haryana was a leading State in per capita income, per capita investment, sports, and infrastructural development, but BJP and BJP-JJP government has made Haryana number one in unemployment, inflation, corruption, crime, atrocities on farmers, misgovernance, fiscal mismanagement, and pollution,” he said in Kurukshetra at a press conference.

Mr. Hooda said Congress’s ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ campaign to capture the “pain and problem” of the people and draw the State government’s attention towards issues concerning the public, will be resumedafter COVID-19 restriction were lifted.

“Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh event was to be held in Kurukshetra today, but we have postponed it for the time being. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the corona guidelines of the government and the health of the public. It will be organised in Kurukshetra on the first Sunday after the restrictions are lifted,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said there are many issues of the people on which the government needs to give an answer. “The BJP-JJP government has brought Haryana to the brink of ruin. Instead of public welfare, the entire emphasis of the government is only on event management. For the past several seasons, farmers have been facing the wrath of the weather. Compensation for farmers was repeatedly demanded from the opposition side, but till now the government has not even compensated for the loss caused in the last season,” he said.

Big scams

Mr. Hooda alleged that big scams were happening under the nose of the government, but the government was only setting up committees in the name of investigation. “In a dozen scams including liquor, registry, paddy, and recruitment, the government had formed a committee but no action has been taken against any person sitting in high office,” he said.

“This is why the opposition is demanding that the investigation from illegal mining to recruitment scam should be carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation under the supervision of the sitting judge of the High Court. Only then the guilty will be punished. Why is it hesitating to allow a high-level fair investigation?,” he asked.